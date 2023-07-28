Catholic Charities hosting Monte Carlo Night to benefit programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is hosting its annual Monte Carlo Night to benefit its charitable programs.

Monte Carlo Night’s “Billionaires Playground” will take place August 5 from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 S. Coulter St.

Organizers say attendees can enjoy gaming, an open bar, a live and silent auction, and live music by Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz. Dinner will be provided by Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner.

All proceeds will support programs offered by the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, including The Interfaith Hunger Project, Joseph’s Project and ESL classes.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

