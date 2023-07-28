Canyon City Council voting next week on proposed budget, tax rates

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon City council will be hosting a preliminary vote on a new budget, tax rate and fees.

This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $551,572 and from that amount, $141,282 is tax revenue being raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.

The vote is scheduled to take place at next Monday’s meeting at 4:30 p.m.

Justification for property tax increases:

Increase to fire department by 3 full time firefighters - $289,672 3 percent merit adjustment for all existing full-time employees - $171,118 $595,000 increase in spending general fund capital improvement plan projects Completing work on Kylie Hiner Memorial playground and the associated extension of 18th street - $350,000 City’s portion of costs to reconstruct approach to Brown Road Railroad crossing - $250,000 Gateway into city from South Bound I-27 included with TxDOT’s I-27 extension plans - $25,000 Acquisitions for utility land easements in preparation for new development - $50,000 Hunsley Park restroom renovations - $175,000 Funding grant supported CIP project to reconstruct alleys between 16th street and 17th street - $98,364

Canyon City Council hosting vote on proposed budget next week (Source: City of Canyon)

