Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Another Hot Day to Close Out the Work Week

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be a very similar day to what we saw in the area yesterday, with highs reaching the upper 90′s to low 100′s with mostly sunny skies and a breezy southwest wind. Some spotty showers/weak thunderstorms will once again be possible in the northwest part of the area later today. As for tomorrow, we’ll repeat the exact same process again, with temperatures topping out near 100, a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight shower chance for the northwest part of the area. Hot temperatures and dry conditions still look to dominate the region for the coming days with not much relief in sight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen
(Source: Spearman Volunteer Fire Department)
Officials investigating Thursday morning fire near Spearman
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm Through The Weekend
Warm Through The Weekend
Mid-Thursday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
The Heat Wave Continues