Another Hot Day to Close Out the Work Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be a very similar day to what we saw in the area yesterday, with highs reaching the upper 90′s to low 100′s with mostly sunny skies and a breezy southwest wind. Some spotty showers/weak thunderstorms will once again be possible in the northwest part of the area later today. As for tomorrow, we’ll repeat the exact same process again, with temperatures topping out near 100, a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight shower chance for the northwest part of the area. Hot temperatures and dry conditions still look to dominate the region for the coming days with not much relief in sight.

