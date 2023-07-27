WT AmeriCorps program looking for partners to expand in Tx Panhandle area

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The WT AmeriCorps program is looking for partners to expand in the Texas Panhandle region.

The program recruits members to work in high schools, community colleges, municipalities, nonprofits, and community organizations in the area, according to a press release.

WT AmeriCorps works with partners to recruit members from those communities, and current members may be assigned to new sites.

The press release said partnering with the program can help an organization reach their goals and missions.

WT AmeriCorps focuses on economic opportunity, education, healthy futures and environmental stewardship, so this could reflect onto their partners.

Mentors are comprised of college students from the Texas Panhandle region, and retired teachers, counselors other community members.

To serve in AmeriCorps, applicants must be 18 years or older, U.S. citizens or permanent residents, and must pass background checks.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.