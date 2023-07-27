Tx Sen. Kevin Sparks taking scholarship applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas State Senator Kevin Sparks is taking scholarship applications to attend armed services schools.

A press release said one student will receive up to $15,000, but they must meet a specific criteria and attend a qualified military service branch for four years.

This program was created to encourage students to complete a bachelor degree and become a member in one of the military branches, including the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the Texas State Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant marine, or a military commissioned officer.

The deadline for submission is Aug. 24. To apply, click here.

The application can be emailed to mikael.garcia@senate.texas.gove with the title “Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program Application.”

Applications can also be mailed to this address: State Sen. Kevin Sparks, c/o Mike Garcia, Chief of Staff, P.O. Box 12068 Capitol Station, Austin, TX 78711

Applicants must meet two or these four criteria:

Be on track to graduate or have graduated high school with the Distinguished Achievement Program, the distinguished level of achievement under the Foundation High School Program, or the International Baccalaureate Program

Have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale

Have achieved a college readiness score on the SAT of at least 1070 or at least 23 on the ACT

Be ranked in the top one-third of the prospective high school graduating class

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.