Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tx Sen. Kevin Sparks taking scholarship applications

Texas State Senator Kevin Sparks is taking college-ready student applications to attend armed...
Texas State Senator Kevin Sparks is taking college-ready student applications to attend armed services schools.(KEYC News Now)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas State Senator Kevin Sparks is taking scholarship applications to attend armed services schools.

A press release said one student will receive up to $15,000, but they must meet a specific criteria and attend a qualified military service branch for four years.

This program was created to encourage students to complete a bachelor degree and become a member in one of the military branches, including the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the Texas State Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant marine, or a military commissioned officer.

The deadline for submission is Aug. 24. To apply, click here.

The application can be emailed to mikael.garcia@senate.texas.gove with the title “Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program Application.”

Applications can also be mailed to this address: State Sen. Kevin Sparks, c/o Mike Garcia, Chief of Staff, P.O. Box 12068 Capitol Station, Austin, TX 78711

Applicants must meet two or these four criteria:

  • Be on track to graduate or have graduated high school with the Distinguished Achievement Program, the distinguished level of achievement under the Foundation High School Program, or the International Baccalaureate Program
  • Have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale
  • Have achieved a college readiness score on the SAT of at least 1070 or at least 23 on the ACT
  • Be ranked in the top one-third of the prospective high school graduating class

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park

Latest News

The annual Unity in the Community Water Bash will take place this Saturday.
Annual Unity in the Community Water Bash takes place this Saturday
A motorcycle will be given away during the 28th annual Original Harley Party this Saturday at...
Original Harley Party set for this Saturday at Tri-State Fairgrounds
Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park
Amarillo Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday this...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Harry Potter birthday celebration Saturday