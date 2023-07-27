SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Sydney Ward, Matt Taylor and Branda Morales

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Sydney Ward, Matt Taylor and Branda Morales on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Sydney Ward, Amarillo College Baseball Player:

Amarillo College baseball centerfielder Sydney Ward talks to us about being named Amarillo College Badger Baseball Athlete of the year, entering his second season at A.C. and more!

Matt Taylor, Highland Park Volleyball Head Coach:

Highland Park volleyball head coach Matt Taylor talks to us about how their summer has been going with workouts, preparing for the upcoming season, expectations and more!

Branda Morales, Caprock Volleyball Head Coach:

Caprock volleyball head coach Branda Morales joins us all the way from Colorado Springs as they’re on their way to Fort Collins for team camp, she talks to us about the upcoming season and more!

