Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Sydney Ward, Matt Taylor and Branda Morales

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Sydney Ward, Matt Taylor and Branda Morales
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Sydney Ward, Matt Taylor and Branda Morales
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Sydney Ward, Matt Taylor and Branda Morales on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Sydney Ward, Amarillo College Baseball Player:

Amarillo College baseball centerfielder Sydney Ward talks to us about being named Amarillo College Badger Baseball Athlete of the year, entering his second season at A.C. and more!

Matt Taylor, Highland Park Volleyball Head Coach:

Highland Park volleyball head coach Matt Taylor talks to us about how their summer has been going with workouts, preparing for the upcoming season, expectations and more!

Branda Morales, Caprock Volleyball Head Coach:

Caprock volleyball head coach Branda Morales joins us all the way from Colorado Springs as they’re on their way to Fort Collins for team camp, she talks to us about the upcoming season and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park

Latest News

Matt Taylor, Highland Park Volleyball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Taylor talks to us about their summer workouts, the upcoming season and more!
Branda Morales, Caprock Volleyball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Morales joins us from Colorado Springs, as they're on their way to team camp!
Sydney Ward, Amarillo College Baseball Player
SPORTS DRIVE: Sydney Ward tells us about how he's preparing this summer for his next season and more
Tascosa Lady Rebel Volleyball
Queens of the Court: Tascosa Lady Rebels