Queens of the Court: Tascosa Lady Rebels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels volleyball team is returning 11 players for the 2023 season, looking to flip the script and come out on top in the district race.

“Our goal is to win district. We haven’t done so well in the playoffs the last few years, so we are really going to set a goal to take the playoffs one game at a time and try to get to that regional tournament or even further,” Tascosa volleyball head coach April Bolen said. “That’s a goal we’ve talked about since the last day of the season last year, so we really want to win some playoffs games and we’d like to win district.”

Last season, the Lady Rebels ended second in district 3-5A right behind the Amarillo High Lady Sandies. Tascosa finished 23-18 overall and 6-2 in district play, those two losses coming to Amarillo High.

Besides those two matches, the Lady Rebels swept the rest of their district opponents.

With all of the returnees, Tascosa is looking to use that leadership and experience headed into this season.

“I think that now that they have some experience, they are really excited just to get back. They have worked really hard all summer, and I think that it is great that they are excited heading into August,” Coach Bolen said.

Coach also mentions that the growth that she has seen from these veterans has is more than their skillset.

“Their work ethic. Last year, we didn’t have a lot of experience, so they played a little bit scared. I’ve seen a lot of growth in their confidence and just being willing to put in the work to be better,” Coach Bolen said.

The official start of the practice begins Monday, July 31st. For the Lady Rebels, they have had an exciting and productive summer, but as for any sport, the summer goes fast and the season comes quicker than one might think.

“We are really excited. It comes quick, so the summer doesn’t seem very long, but we are going to team camp this weekend, so we will get some extra bonding in and then we will be ready to roll next Monday,” Coach Bolen said.

Getting ready for district, Coach Bolen has strategically staked the non-district portion of the schedule. She wants her team to be prepared to play those tough matches when district and the playoffs roll around.

“The good thing about the Panhandle is that there is a lot of good volleyball here. Our preseason schedule, we try to make it tough so we are ready going into district. We feel like we match up pretty well in our district this year. We had a close one last year and that gave us a lot of confidence, so we are looking forward to it,” Coach Bolen said.

The Lady Rebels first match will be at Tascosa on August 8th as they host Lubbock Monterey and West Plains.

For Tascosa’a full schedule, click the link below:

