‘Perryton is very resilient’: Q&A event to focus on moving forward with residents

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of Perryton have several questions about how to return to normal after a deadly tornado barreled through the town.

Perryton City Manager David Landis says Perryton will not return to what it was, but will find a new normal.

The city of Perryton is hosting a question and answer session with impacted community members starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Frank Phillips College Allen campus in Perryton.

This is where residents can bring any questions regarding city services to clear up what the city is doing.

Because of the high Spanish-speaking community, there will be interpreters present.

“There are just so many questions that they know of that we don’t think about and we’re happy to try and help walk them through and help them through this process,” said Landis.

City operations were majorly impacted by the tornado. It hit the maintenance repair facility, public works facility, and city hall which housed the fire department, EMS, police, and administration.

Currently, Perryton is working to rebuild the facilities. Temporary operations are being housed around the city.

“Damages on Main Street are extensive and there’s still a lot of unknown,” said Landis. “We have businesses with insurance and businesses without insurance. We’ve had two businesses on Main Street that have already demolished and cleared their lot.”

From taco trucks to major retailers, four blocks of Perryton Main Street’s 100-year-old buildings were impacted by the tornado.

“We’re in the point where we’ve cleaned up the bulk of the debris but people are still without homes and utilities with nowhere to go and no income and so it’s those things that take a lot of time,” said Landis.

Xcel Energy and Atmos Energy are still working in Perryton, and around 95 percent of homes are back in service.

“Perryton is very resilient and we are moving forward, we have a lot of work ahead of us,” said Landis. “We’re working on housing needs, different housing projects. We’re working on downtown businesses.”

The town’s biggest need is monetary donations, but they also need building materials.

