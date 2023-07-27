Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Perryton community hosting marketplace and pep rally Saturday

After last month’s devastating tornado, Perryton is continuously thinking of ways to rebuild the community.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - After last month’s devastating tornado, Perryton is continuously thinking of ways to rebuild the community.

A community market and pep rally will be held this Saturday at Irwin’s Auto Company from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The community is invited to come support businesses who’ve been affected by the tornado.

“I can bring businesses together, both that were directly impacted and even those who weren’t, to come together to network and sell things. And so then I kind of thought in my mind to have it be like a pep rally for the community,” said Courtney Ellzey, owner of Vanner Hats and event organizer.

Several vendors, food and live entertainments will be the focus of the event.

“Everyone coming together to just take a break and high-fiving each other and saying we’re going to rebuild stronger than ever. Perryton strong. Bent, but not broken,” said Ellzey.

Several small businesses were impacted by the storm, including Creative Collections Boutique. The store opened in June of 2022, but was destroyed by the tornado.

“I walked up there and over 10 years of work was gone. It just hit me, I just started crying instantly. I mean it was just devastating,” said Billi McCabe, owner of Creative Collections Boutique.

The boutique has found a creative way of continuing business by opening a mobile boutique on a trailer.

“We’ve all said it’s a God thing. This was definitely God telling us. Everything has been so smooth,” said McCabe.

The community market will be the second event the mobile boutique has attended so far. Creative Collections Boutique plans on giving 10% of sales back to residents who were impacted by the tornado.

FirstBank Southwest will also be in attendance and is excited to greet customers.

“We’ve all been wrapped up in our own lives and our own businesses trying to make sure that we keep that going. There’s been a lot of moving parts with what we have going on at the bank. So this is going to be a good time for us to get back in the community and see our customers and our friends and just have a good time,” said Darren Chisum, market president for FirstBank Southwest.

After last month’s devastating tornado, Perryton is continuously thinking of ways to rebuild...
After last month’s devastating tornado, Perryton is continuously thinking of ways to rebuild the community.(Credit: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen

Latest News

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting the Discovery Wizarding School for all ages...
Discovery Center hosting ‘Wizarding School’ this Saturday
Amarillo Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday this...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Harry Potter birthday celebration Saturday
Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen