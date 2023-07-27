Perryton community hosting marketplace and pep rally Saturday

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - After last month’s devastating tornado, Perryton is continuously thinking of ways to rebuild the community.

A community market and pep rally will be held this Saturday at Irwin’s Auto Company from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The community is invited to come support businesses who’ve been affected by the tornado.

“I can bring businesses together, both that were directly impacted and even those who weren’t, to come together to network and sell things. And so then I kind of thought in my mind to have it be like a pep rally for the community,” said Courtney Ellzey, owner of Vanner Hats and event organizer.

Several vendors, food and live entertainments will be the focus of the event.

“Everyone coming together to just take a break and high-fiving each other and saying we’re going to rebuild stronger than ever. Perryton strong. Bent, but not broken,” said Ellzey.

Several small businesses were impacted by the storm, including Creative Collections Boutique. The store opened in June of 2022, but was destroyed by the tornado.

“I walked up there and over 10 years of work was gone. It just hit me, I just started crying instantly. I mean it was just devastating,” said Billi McCabe, owner of Creative Collections Boutique.

The boutique has found a creative way of continuing business by opening a mobile boutique on a trailer.

“We’ve all said it’s a God thing. This was definitely God telling us. Everything has been so smooth,” said McCabe.

The community market will be the second event the mobile boutique has attended so far. Creative Collections Boutique plans on giving 10% of sales back to residents who were impacted by the tornado.

FirstBank Southwest will also be in attendance and is excited to greet customers.

“We’ve all been wrapped up in our own lives and our own businesses trying to make sure that we keep that going. There’s been a lot of moving parts with what we have going on at the bank. So this is going to be a good time for us to get back in the community and see our customers and our friends and just have a good time,” said Darren Chisum, market president for FirstBank Southwest.

After last month’s devastating tornado, Perryton is continuously thinking of ways to rebuild the community. (Credit: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.