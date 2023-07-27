Palo Duro Canyon State Park offering alternate ways to escape the heat

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Amidst the brutal summer heat, Palo Duro Canyon State Park is offering alternative opportunities to connect with nature.

The Palo Duro Van Tour is a guided driving tour through the canyon.

“We’ve always wanted to have sort of an alternative program for when it does get hot out here and having the vans really helps with that. Having that sort of tour you can lead even when it is warm out here, is an excellent way to sort of bring the park to people, bring the great outdoors to people indoors if you will,” says Bradley Kliemann, Park Interrepter, Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

The park rangers share the canyon’s history, geographic features, wildlife, and ways to access different parts of the park from the comfort of an air-conditioned Sprinter van.

“Having sort of the perspective of someone who’s been here a long time, someone who gets to lead our programs here, and also hearing some of those stories that not only I but other people tell about the canyon here, I think gets you sort of a unique perspective there” said Kliemann.

One tourist traveled 496 miles from San Antonio to see the canyon. She says this alternative is important.

“There are a lot of people who really love nature and the outdoors but they are not physically able to hike and go up and down. I’m probably one of them,” said Linda Gatlin, a tourist from San Antonio.

This offers a way to experience the great outdoors in a safe, controlled environment in which otherwise, some might not get to.

“Keep them nice and cool without necessarily having to get us out there in a dangerous situation,” said Kliemann.

This program requires pre-registration and is open to the first 14 participants who register.

Tours are available Tuesday through Thursday starting at 2 pm and Fridays and Saturdays starting at 4 pm.

To register contact Ranger Bradley Kliemann by phone call or by text at (806) 452-9844 or by email at Bradley.Kliemann@tpwd.texas.gov.

