Original Harley Party set for this Saturday at Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A motorcycle will be given away during the 28th annual Original Harley Party this Saturday at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

A press release said the event is Family Support Services biggest fundraiser of the year.

During the event, which runs 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. inside of the Amarillo National Center at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, party-goers will have a chance to win a 2023 Harley-Davidson or $15,000 VISA gift card.

With a purchase of a ticket, which admits two people, they will have free food, drinks, live music, one chance for the motorcycle drawing, and one chance to win the Second Chance drawing.

There will also be a variety of businesses and non-profit organizations.

Tickets are $90 and only 1,500 tickets will be sold.

To buy a ticket, go to Tripp’s Harley Davidson Sales, FSS, or click here.

