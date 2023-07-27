Who's Hiring?
Officials investigating Thursday morning fire near Spearman

(Source: Spearman Volunteer Fire Department)(Spearman Volunteer Fire Department)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating a fire early Thursday morning near Spearman.

Spearman Volunteer Fire Department said their crew was told about an explosion and fire north of Spearman.

Spearman and Gruver fire crews found out that a small leak of flammable material during a maintenance operation at an energy site caught fire involving a pickup truck.

No one was injured.

