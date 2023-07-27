More Triple Digits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Triple digit highs for a couple more days. Into the weekend temperatures will back down a little bit, into the upper 90s and stay there into next week. For the next few days there is a small chance of a few late afternoon and early evening thundershowers in a few spot, mainly across the northern half of the Panhandle. Storms are unlikely to be severe and will be few and far between.

