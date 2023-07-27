Who's Hiring?
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent...
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/lebron-james

