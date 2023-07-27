‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A missing Amarillo teenager was last seen almost two weeks ago.

Kiera Triplett, a 17-year-old, has been missing since July 14.

Her parents say it was a regular Friday night after Vacation Bible School at Grace Church. Around 10:15 p.m., she said goodnight to her parents, handed them her phone and went to sleep.

According to Larry and Kim Triplett, around 5:00 a.m., she hopped the back fence, headed south on Redwood Street and hasn’t been seen since.

They say she didn’t take anything with her.

Their message to her: “Let us know you’re okay, that’s the main thing. We don’t know what’s happened to you and we think of the worst sometimes. And we love you very much, it’s hard living without you, it really is. Especially not knowing if you are okay, so just come home.”

Amarillo police say she is considered a missing person, and at this time they have no leads.

The community will hold a prayer vigil for her tonight at Grace Church starting at 6:30 p.m.

Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett) (Larry and Kim Triplett)

