The Heat Wave Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the rest of the day today, with highs reaching the upper 90′s and lower 100′s and a breezy SW wind at about 15 to 20 mph. A small chance of showers will enter into the northwest part of the area later today. Any shower/storm activity looks to be fairly weak and very limited in coverage. The same will go for tomorrow with hot temperatures, breezy winds, and a small chance for scattered showers late in the day. Unfortunately, that’s the best rain chance we’ll see over the next several days, as sunshine and hot temperatures look to dominate the region for the foreseeable future.

