The Heat Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat will continue today where highs in the upper 90′s and low 100′s will be likely across the region again today. While conditions will remain mostly quiet, the small chance for some scattered showers will be present in the western part of the area. It doesn’t look to be a soaker, but a few places could see a wetting of the pavement. The same will go for tomorrow, with hot temperatures, mostly sunny skies, with a small chance of a couple of scattered showers late in the day.

