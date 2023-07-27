Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Heat Continues

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat will continue today where highs in the upper 90′s and low 100′s will be likely across the region again today. While conditions will remain mostly quiet, the small chance for some scattered showers will be present in the western part of the area. It doesn’t look to be a soaker, but a few places could see a wetting of the pavement. The same will go for tomorrow, with hot temperatures, mostly sunny skies, with a small chance of a couple of scattered showers late in the day.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park

Latest News

Palo Duro Canyon State Park Van Tour
Palo Duro Canyon State Park offering alternate ways to escape the heat
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Triple Digits
More Triple Digits
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
No, not much