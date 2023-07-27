Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Duzenack, Albright shine in Sod Poodles win over Midland

VIDEO: Duzenack, Albright shine in Sod Poodles win over Midland
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down Midland 9-1 on Wednesday night.

After dropping the series opener, the Soddies bounced back in a big way with a dominant showing against the Rockhounds.

Amarillo didn’t allow a single earned run all night, with an error accounting for Midland’s lone dent in the scoreboard.

Sod Poodles pitcher Luke Albright pitched an absolute gem, allowing 0 earned runs over six innings and striking out seven.

Meanwhile, at the plate, it was a mostly balanced attack for Amarillo with Camden Duzenack having the best performance of the night.

Duzenack finished the day with three hits, just a triple shy of the cycle, and two RBI.

The Sod Poodles and Rockhounds take the field again on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. central time in Midland.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park
Donald Thatcher (Credit: Gray County, Texas Mugshots)
Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

Latest News

Harry Mahood
Wranglers hire Ryan Anderson as head coach, promote Harry Mahood
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mabry Fristoe and Weston Richburg
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mabry Fristoe and Weston Richburg
West Plains holds media day ahead of 2023-24 athletic seasons.
West Plains Wolves teams hold media day ahead of second year
West Texas A&M Sports Medicine
The heroic behind-the-scenes work of West Texas A&M athletic trainers