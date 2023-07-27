Duzenack, Albright shine in Sod Poodles win over Midland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down Midland 9-1 on Wednesday night.

After dropping the series opener, the Soddies bounced back in a big way with a dominant showing against the Rockhounds.

Amarillo didn’t allow a single earned run all night, with an error accounting for Midland’s lone dent in the scoreboard.

Sod Poodles pitcher Luke Albright pitched an absolute gem, allowing 0 earned runs over six innings and striking out seven.

Meanwhile, at the plate, it was a mostly balanced attack for Amarillo with Camden Duzenack having the best performance of the night.

Duzenack finished the day with three hits, just a triple shy of the cycle, and two RBI.

The Sod Poodles and Rockhounds take the field again on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. central time in Midland.

