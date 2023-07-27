Who's Hiring?
Discovery Center hosting ‘Wizarding School’ this Saturday

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting the Discovery Wizarding School for all ages...
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting the Discovery Wizarding School for all ages this Saturday.(Don Harrington Discovery Center - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting the Discovery Wizarding School for all ages this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until noon and from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. July 29.

Attendees can take various magical classes, wizard their own wand, play table Quidditch and more.

Organizers say guests can also stop by Platform 3/4 for a special photo, purchase butterbeer ice cream, and buy Wizarding School t-shirts matching their house colors.

Admission for members is $5 per person. For nonmembers, admission is $8 per person.

