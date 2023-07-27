Discovery Center hosting ‘Wizarding School’ this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting the Discovery Wizarding School for all ages this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until noon and from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. July 29.

Attendees can take various magical classes, wizard their own wand, play table Quidditch and more.

Organizers say guests can also stop by Platform 3/4 for a special photo, purchase butterbeer ice cream, and buy Wizarding School t-shirts matching their house colors.

Admission for members is $5 per person. For nonmembers, admission is $8 per person.

