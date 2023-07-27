Canyon Eagles Media Day 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles held media day for the 2023-24 athletic year over at the district building for CISD on Thursday.

Canyon is coming off district titles in boys and girls basketball last season, as well as a state title in girls track and field.

Canyon football head coach and athletic director Todd Winfrey feels the fall sports season is vital in setting the tone for the sports to follow and the school as a whole.

“When you have success in your sports, especially your early sports, it kind of dictates the school year.” Winfrey said. “Jennifer Boren, our principal, would be the first to tell you that. A school year can really be dictated by the way the athletic programs kind of get it rolling. The band is as big a part of that as anybody.”

Winfrey will be entering his third year as the head coach of the Eagles football team after being promoted from his role as offensive coordinator in 2021. It will be Winfrey’s 24th year overall at Canyon High School.

“Every year as a coach you grow and get better. I’ve learned a lot in the last couple years. I’d like to think we’re even better prepared going in.” Winfrey said of the football team.

The Lady Eagles volleyball team opens the season on August 8th against the 2022 state-finalist Bushland Lady Falcons. Meanwhile, the Eagles football team will see their first real action of the year on Thursday, August 24th against Clovis at Happy State Bank Stadium.

