Annual Unity in the Community Water Bash takes place this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Unity in the Community Water Bash will take place this Saturday.

The event will happen at Bones Hooks Park, 2000 N. Hughes St., starting at noon.

Organizers say the water bash will feature water guns, water toys, rapid filled balloons, hula hoops and other outside activities for families to enjoy.

Families can register for kids to receive free backpacks and school supplies that community organizers with The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion have been collecting recently. Organizers say these supplies will be given out at another event.

Donations for event supplies or back-to-school supplies can be taken to Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, 1213 S.W. 3rd Ave.

