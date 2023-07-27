Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.

Police say on Wednesday, Violent Crimes Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for 32-year-old James Horton.

Amarillo Police Department PACE officers located Horton and brought him to the police department. He was booked into Randall County Jail on the warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

