Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Harry Potter birthday celebration Saturday

Amarillo Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday this...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday this Saturday.(City of Amarillo)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday this Saturday.

The celebration event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at John Stiff Memorial Park, 4800 Bell St.

Organizers say the event will feature butterbeer, Quidditch, a magic show and other activities.

The event is free to attend with no registration required.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park

Latest News

The annual Unity in the Community Water Bash will take place this Saturday.
Annual Unity in the Community Water Bash takes place this Saturday
A motorcycle will be given away during the 28th annual Original Harley Party this Saturday at...
Original Harley Party set for this Saturday at Tri-State Fairgrounds
WTAMU logo
WT AmeriCorps program looking for partners to expand in Tx Panhandle area
‘Perryton is very resilient and we are moving forward’ Perryton hosting event to answer...
‘Perryton is very resilient’: Q&A event to focus on moving forward with residents