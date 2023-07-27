Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Harry Potter birthday celebration Saturday
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday this Saturday.
The celebration event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at John Stiff Memorial Park, 4800 Bell St.
Organizers say the event will feature butterbeer, Quidditch, a magic show and other activities.
The event is free to attend with no registration required.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.