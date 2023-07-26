Wranglers hire Ryan Anderson as head coach, promote Harry Mahood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers hired Ryan Anderson as their next head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Anderson recently won the Fraser Cup Championship as head coach in the North American 3 Hockey League, with a strong record of 74-13. He also played on the Lone Star Brahmas, one of the Wranglers’ South Division NAHL opponents. Anderson will be the second head coach in Wranglers history, taking the place of Harry Mahood.

Mahood isn’t going anywhere, though. The Wranglers are simultaneously promoting him to President of Hockey Operations. Mahood led the Wranglers to the playoffs last year with a nine-game win streak that included four shutouts along the way.

Team owner and president Austin Sutter expressed excitement over the two moves via Facebook.

From the moment we acquired the franchise, it was our unwavering intention for Harry to orchestrate and implement the blueprint for success. Since Coach Mahood has successfully established the structures, values and groundwork, we are now ready to embark on the path we have always envisioned. The process of recruiting a new head coach was approached with the utmost seriousness. Our criteria were stringent, and Ryan emerged as the ideal candidate who checked all the necessary boxes. With this collective commitment to excellence, we are confident that the Amarillo Wranglers will continue to reach new heights and establish a legacy of greatness within the realm of junior hockey.

