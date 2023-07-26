Wranglers hire Ryan Anderson as head coach, promote Harry Mahood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers hired Ryan Anderson as their next head coach, the team announced Wednesday.
Anderson recently won the Fraser Cup Championship as head coach in the North American 3 Hockey League, with a strong record of 74-13. He also played on the Lone Star Brahmas, one of the Wranglers’ South Division NAHL opponents. Anderson will be the second head coach in Wranglers history, taking the place of Harry Mahood.
Mahood isn’t going anywhere, though. The Wranglers are simultaneously promoting him to President of Hockey Operations. Mahood led the Wranglers to the playoffs last year with a nine-game win streak that included four shutouts along the way.
Team owner and president Austin Sutter expressed excitement over the two moves via Facebook.
