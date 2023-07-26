Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wranglers hire Ryan Anderson as head coach, promote Harry Mahood

Harry Mahood
Harry Mahood(KFDA)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers hired Ryan Anderson as their next head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Anderson recently won the Fraser Cup Championship as head coach in the North American 3 Hockey League, with a strong record of 74-13. He also played on the Lone Star Brahmas, one of the Wranglers’ South Division NAHL opponents. Anderson will be the second head coach in Wranglers history, taking the place of Harry Mahood.

Mahood isn’t going anywhere, though. The Wranglers are simultaneously promoting him to President of Hockey Operations. Mahood led the Wranglers to the playoffs last year with a nine-game win streak that included four shutouts along the way.

Team owner and president Austin Sutter expressed excitement over the two moves via Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park
Donald Thatcher (Credit: Gray County, Texas Mugshots)
Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mabry Fristoe and Weston Richburg
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mabry Fristoe and Weston Richburg
West Plains holds media day ahead of 2023-24 athletic seasons.
West Plains Wolves teams hold media day ahead of second year
West Texas A&M Sports Medicine
The heroic behind-the-scenes work of West Texas A&M athletic trainers
West Plains Lady Wolves Volleyball
Queens of the Court: West Plains Lady Wolves