West Plains Wolves teams hold media day ahead of second year

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves media day for the school’s athletic programs over at the Canyon School District support center on Wednesday.

Athletes from each of the school’s teams - except volleyball - came out to get their photos taken for promos ahead of the upcoming school year (The Lady Wolves volleyball team will have media day on Friday, July 28th).

Wolves football head coach Adam Cummings knows how important this year will be as they continue to lay the foundation of what it means to be part of the Wolfpack.

“First and foremost, we want to continue the tradition that was started last year.” West Plains football head coach and athletic director Adam Cummings said. “Continue to raise the standard. We preach to our kids all the time: ‘One Percent Better Everyday’. That’s kind of our motto going in. The second thing is... we want to maximize the opportunities that are in front of us. Things we get to be a part of. That’s kind of our mindset going into the season.”

The Wolves football team is coming off a successful first season, going 6-1 over the final seven weeks of the regular season and claiming a bi-district championship in the playoffs.

“Our goal is to get better as a team, but also go as far in the playoffs.” Wolves starting quarterback Reid Macon said ahead of his sophomore season. “{We want to} win as many games as possible, but really build a relationship with all the guys that we love to hang out with.”

The first game of the season for the Lady Wolves volleyball team will be on August 8th against Tascosa. Meanwhile, the football team starts the season on August 25th against the Bushland Falcons.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.