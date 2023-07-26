Water main break closes Buchanan Street, damages pavement

Who's Hiring?
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced that a water main break has caused the closure of Buchanan Street.

According to the COA, the water main break has damaged the pavement. Buchanan Street is closed between Southeast third Avenue and North East Second Ave.

City officials say the closure is related to the main break from Tuesday. Only one lane was closed then, but this morning it was apparent there was more pavement damage than initially realized.

Officials say COA street department staff immediately made the decision to close the remaining lanes to prevent risk to the public and allow staff to further investigate the damage.

Those headed northbound are advised to take Filmore Street through downtown.

COA staff is currently working on repairs to reopen Buchanan Street.

More information will be provided once available.

