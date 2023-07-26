TxDOT hosting open house about proposed project for Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to learn about the proposed road improvements on Amarillo Boulevard during an open house this week.

Texas Department of Transportation said the open house is Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Amarillo College West Campus, Lecture Hall, located at 6222 S.W. 9th Ave.

Those interested can go to the open house in person or online by clicking here.

The proposed improvements will be between I-40 West and Southwest 9th Avenue.

The project includes modifying existing median cross-overs, constructing turn lanes, extending the limits of safety illumination, constructing median barriers, and constructing continuous sidewalk or shared use path.

TxDOT staff will be at the event to answer questions about the project. Maps and exhibits will also be on display for the public.

