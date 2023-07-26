Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Toddler died after getting tangled in window blinds cord, police say

The toddler's death was ruled accidental
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin say a 2-year-old died after getting tangled in the pull cord attached to bedroom blinds.

The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the case an accidental death from asphyxiation, WBAY reports.

Police were called to a house in Green Bay last Thursday for a report of a child that was unconscious and wasn’t breathing. The toddler was found tangled in the pull cord of bedroom blinds, according to police.

The investigation is still open.

Police are reminding parents and caregivers to take precautions to keep dangling cords out of children’s reach or invest in cordless window coverings.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says an average of nine children under the age of 5 are fatally strangled every year in window coverings with cords, including blinds, shades and draperies.

From 2009 through 2021, there were more than 200 strangulation incidents involving window cords and children ages 8 and younger. Nearly half of those incidents (48%) were fatal. Some of those who survived suffered life-changing injuries, including permanent brain damage and quadriplegia.

The CPSC advises:

  • Keep all window covering cords out of the reach of children
  • Move all cribs, beds, furniture and toys away from windows and window covering cords, preferably to another wall
  • Make pull cords as short as possible to eliminate any dangling cords
  • Ensure that cord stops are installed properly and adjusted to limit the movement of inner lift cords
  • Anchor continuous-loop cords for draperies and blinds to the floor or wall

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park
Donald Thatcher (Credit: Gray County, Texas Mugshots)
Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $910 million after no winner Tuesday
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Hunter Biden’s guilty plea is on the horizon, and so are a fresh set of challenges
Amarillo Regional Crime Center July 2023
Next phases for Amarillo Regional Crime Center approved by City Council
This is the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Bradenton, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022....
McDonald’s franchise in Louisiana and Texas hired minors to work illegally, Labor Department finds