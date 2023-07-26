Who's Hiring?
Texas Main Street architect evaluating historic Santa Fe Depot

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Santa Fe Depot is in the early stages of getting a new life.

A Texas Main Street architect has toured the Santa Fe Depot.

This may not seem like the biggest news, but it’s the first step to get the ball rolling.

“What we try and do is find ways to enhance preservation-based economic development. That’s the role of Mainstreet and so a project like this that has such a big building with a lot of potential and a lot of potential for different uses for it other than as a train depot but maintaining that historic character at the same time,” said Jamie Crawley, Texas Main Street Architect with the Texas Historical Commission.

Crawley says the building is in great shape and is well preserved with most details still intact. The space will be best used as a mixed-use building.

“A building like this because of its scale, because of its footprint, because of its proximity to other things in the community it really has an opportunity to be a bit of a destination but not just a destination for tourists but a destination for the community itself,” said Crawley.

The Depot has a long history as it was built in 1910. Over the years, it has shipped buffalo skins, building supplies, and cattle.

“Amarillo is the largest city in Texas that owes its total existence to the railroad,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “We didn’t have lakes or streams or an ocean, we had a railroad and this is what put literally Amarillo on the map.”

Duke’s goal is to make the depot into a destination for visitors and the community.

“It can go for a lot more generations. It was built by railroaders and it is here to stay, we just have to preserve it and cherish that legacy,” said Duke.

The next step is to get with the City of Amarillo, approve plans, and design the space.

