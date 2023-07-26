Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park
Donald Thatcher (Credit: Gray County, Texas Mugshots)
Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

Latest News

This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua...
High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
Amarillo College’s Board of Regents is preparing for a potential presidential transition.
AC Board of Regents preparing for potential presidential transition
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday