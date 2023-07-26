SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mabry Fristoe and Weston Richburg

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mabry Fristoe and Weston Richburg on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mabry Fristoe, Sod Squad member:

Amarillo Sod Squad member Mabry Fristoe talks to us about being part of the Sod Squad, helping create the stadium atmosphere, the Sod Poodles’ influence on community kids and more!

Weston Richburg, Bushland Alum:

Bushland alum and former New York Giant and San Francisco 49er Weston Richburg tells us about gearing up in West Texas heat, how his training camp experiences compare, what he would tell the Bushland Falcons as they gear up for another season and more!

