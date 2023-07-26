Who's Hiring?
Small Business Administration still addressing residents impacted by flooding

Recent flooding caused millions in damage and now the Small Business Administration is helping impacted residents by offering disaster relief loans.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent flooding caused millions in damage and now the Small Business Administration is helping impacted residents by offering disaster relief loans to help with repairing damage.

Homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses can apply for these loans.

“People that need the inside of their house gutted and redone, I can’t even fathom what that would be like. How devastating that would be to walk into your home and see it underwater,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

The community is coming together in times of need to offer resources and solutions.

Homeowners can receive up to $200,000, renters up to $40,000 and businesses and nonprofits can receive up to $2 million.

“All the loans have a one year grace period. So it means they don’t have to pay any principal or interest on the loan,” says Elizabeth Vargas, public information officer for SBA.

The interest rate for nonprofits is 2.3 percent, the interest rate for homeowners and renters is 2.5 percent and businesses are 4 percent. So far, the Small Business Administration has given out $265,000 dollars worth of loans to those in need.

“The deadline to apply for physical damage is September 1. For economic injury for businesses and nonprofits, it’s April 3, 2024,” said Vargas.

The Small Business Administration plans on helping residents in Amarillo until August 3. Residents can apply in person at the Amarillo Public Library downtown or the Randall County Annex.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

