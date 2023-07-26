Queens of the Court: West Plains Lady Wolves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2022-2023 school year was a year of firsts for West Plains High School.

There was the first win, first district win, first playoff appearance, and the list could go on.

For the West Plains Lady Wolves volleyball team, they had a year of firsts.

For their first year, they made a regional quarterfinal appearance, went 32-9 overall and finished 8-5 in a very tough district.

This season, the Lady Wolves are entering year two with some early season expectations.

“Volleyball is a long season and we’ve got a tough district, our district is tough. I think early on we need to establish what our strengths and what our weaknesses are. Being able to have me do my job so we can fix those early on, and just keep growing. I want them to have a mindset that there is always something that we can be better at, there’s always a way that I can push myself,” West Plains High School volleyball head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius said.

With West Plains being a first year school last year, that meant not having a lot of seniors. The volleyball team only graduated one senior, Rylie Patterson.

The Lady Wolves have a lot of talent returning and not many roles to fill. Except for the biggest one being a senior leader.

“We have a lot of really good leaders. A lot of players that are stepping into that leadership role and have done a great job. Jayli Franklin, she played with us last year and was a key role in a lot of what we did. Brooklyn Garcia is returning as well, she will be another one of our seniors. Really, I could list them all. We’ve got some younger girls too that are stepping up to the plate and that are going to really help us out a lot and I think that we just have a really well balanced team when it comes to leadership and that mentality that we are trying to have this year,” Coach Cornelius said.

With one year under their belts of playing in blue and white and forming a team chemistry, Coach has seen this offseason the talent in her players only progress.

“It’s crazy the change that you can see over the summer and just the growth. Event that little bit from last year to this year. Really working on our power, our speed, our stamina. For me, the biggest thing that I’ve noticed is that you can just tell that they are hungry. You can tell that they are putting in the work and they want this season to be the best that it can be. It’s cool to see that progression in their skill,” Coach Cornelius said.

Coach also expressed how she wants this upcoming season to be lead by her group of seniors.

“I want it to be team lead. I want our success to steam from them. So taking ownership of that and being those leaders on and off the court no matter what their role is, and I think they will do a phenomenal job,” Coach Cornelius said.

The Lady Wolves season starts on August 8th on the road against Tascosa, something this team is looking forward to.

“Oh they are asking for chance that they can to get in the gym. I mean they are ready to go, it’s kind of getting that point in the summer where everyone is like okay it’s time, everyone is just kind of chomping at the bit to get started. There is a lot of excitement in this year, especially with that group of seniors,” Coach Cornelius said.

For West Plains’ full schedule, click the link below:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.