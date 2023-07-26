Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break

Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.(Bent County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (CNN) - Colorado authorities are searching for the lone remaining escaped inmate still at large.

Authorities say Mark Fox and three other inmates broke out of the Bent County Jail on Sunday.

Since then, two inmates are back in custody and the third was found dead of a possible drug overdose, according to the Bent County Office of Emergency Management.

The 46-year-old is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Authorities say he should be considered dangerous

Bent County is nearly 200 miles southeast of Denver.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park
Donald Thatcher (Credit: Gray County, Texas Mugshots)
Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

Latest News

FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
A Lyle Lovett band member spotted a noose in Montana. Police are investigating it as hate crime
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak
In a statement, Cigna Healthcare said the lawsuit “appears highly questionable and seems to be...
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
A funnel cloud was visible over Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon.
Small funnel cloud spotted over DC