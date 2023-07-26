Panhandle Independent Living Center celebrating grand re-opening with a new look

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After being shut down for a few weeks, The Panhandle Independent Living Center (PILC) has a new look.

PILC celebrated the grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting by the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

The non-profit hopes these renovations show the community what PILC is all about, which is building better lives for those with disabilities.

The renovations include: new signs, carpet, lighting, paint and furniture.

PILC says not only are these renovations more inviting to the community, but also the individuals they serve.

“For some of our consumers, the lighting, we have adjustable lighting, so a lot of them it helps them because they either have migraines or they have seizures, so when we have those consumers coming in, we’re able to adjust the lighting,” said Carmen Estrada, social support specialist, PILC.

The celebration went beyond the renovations, but PILC also celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) that was signed into law on July 26, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush.

“I feel like there’s still a lot of people that don’t understand what it’s about and what we are working for and it’s about making sure that people that have disabilities are included that they all have access to whatever they want in life,” said Estrada.

That is what PILC does through its two programs which are providing durable medical equipment and its CORE program, which helps individuals set goals.

“They may want to learn to cook, set a budget, help them find a job or write a resume,” said Cherrie Miller, ILS coordinator, PILC.

PILC serves individuals from the top 26 counties, any age and any income level to help them feel independent in our community.

To learn more about its services, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.