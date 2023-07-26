Who's Hiring?
No Relief from the Heat

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see sunny skies to go around today, with highs in the low to mid 100′s for most of the area with a breezy SW wind to accompany the hot temperatures. As for tonight, lows will dip into the low to mid 70′s not giving us much relief from the heat. Triple digits will once again be possible tomorrow, but highs look to “drop” into the mid to upper 90′s for Friday and the weekend with no significant rain chances in sight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

