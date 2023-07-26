No, not much

The silver lining to today’s forecast is it won’t be as hot as it has been for the rest of your Wednesday and ensuing work week. We’ll see a few passing clouds and breezy southerly winds across the region today, with highs in the high 90° to low 100° range. Now, for the next couple of evenings, we could see some spotty weak thunderstorms in the northwest. Impacts should be minimal, but some short lived showers and light thunderstorms are certainly possible, but won’t effect many. In the long term, skies stay mostly sunny with highs in the high 90°s.

