Next phases for Amarillo Regional Crime Center approved by City Council

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved a $600,000 construction contract for the Amarillo Regional Crime Center.

This contract goes toward the construction of core furnishing and hardware components for the Amarillo Police Departments’ real-time crime center, allowing the department to have the infrastructure, like the physical working space, desks, chairs, and a video wall.

The department is awaiting construction as the planning is now about 90 percent complete.

“I really appreciate our community and our city council supporting this project. It’s going to move our department forward, technology-wise, years. So we expect this center to evolve as technology evolves and support the Amarillo community for several years to come,” says Chief of Police, Martin Birkenfeld.

The center will be on the 5th floor of the police station. The Amarillo police department expects construction of the real-time crime center to be underway by the end of the year.

With public safety being the number one pillar for the council, this project falls in line with its values.

“We are taking ourselves into the 21st century where we’ve been back, we’re gonna be able to respond and our officers should increase their safety, which is the number one thing we want to do,” explains Tom Scherlen, Amarillo City Council, Place 3. “What we’re doing is making things safer for the public, making things safer for our policemen and firemen, and that’s the thing we all ran on, everybody on the city council ran on public safety. This is going to be the first of many things we want to bring to Amarillo and the citizen.”

This project has been in the works for about 2 years. Birkenfeld says today is just another step in the right direction.

“I’m most excited about turning the on switch. It’ll be an amazing thing to look at and for officers to get that information. I’m just very excited to see it when it all gets turned on and it’s in one place, and it’ll be helpful to our community and helpful to our officers,” said Birkenfeld.

