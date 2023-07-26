Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man survives going over Cumberland Falls in kayak

A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
By WKYT News Staff, Gray News staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A large rescue operation was conducted after a person reportedly went over the Cumberland Falls in Kentucky.

Deputies reported the person was spotted going over the falls in a kayak Friday evening by people below.

Park rangers and deputies were joined in the rescue efforts by Whitley County EMS, local fire and rescue, and other people at the park.

“They located him over the first overlook and moved him to the beach area. Received first aid at the beach,” Larry Center with Whitley County Emergency Management said.

Whitley County Emergency Management officials said the man was with a group of other kayakers when, for an undisclosed reason, he went over the falls.

They said the man was alert and talking but did sustain “suspected undisclosed injuries.” However, it was reported he was not seriously hurt and was taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

“He was talking. That’s the main thing. He wanted a cigarette,” said Center. “But, other than that, he didn’t say a whole lot.”

Emergency officials said there are a lot of dangers with rocks below the falls and an undertow that can hold a person underwater.

The sheriff’s office said it is against the law to go over the falls and it puts first responders in danger when they have to rescue people that do. It’s not yet clear if the man will face any charges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park
Donald Thatcher (Credit: Gray County, Texas Mugshots)
Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made false statements about Georgia election workers
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'
Texas Main Street architect evaluating histoic Santa Fe Depot
Texas Main Street architect evaluating historic Santa Fe Depot
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001