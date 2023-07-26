Who's Hiring?
Hot Blooded Run set for Saturday to benefit The Bridge

The annual Hot Blooded Run, benefiting The Bridge, is set for Saturday morning.
The annual Hot Blooded Run, benefiting The Bridge, is set for Saturday morning.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Hot Blooded Run, benefiting The Bridge, is set for Saturday morning.

Get Fit, a locally owned running store, is hosting the run/walk at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday at their store, located at 1911 S. Georgia St., a press release said.

The event is raising money for The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, and will also have a timed 10K run, 5K run, and a one mile walk/run.

Participants must sign up ahead of the event. To sign up, click here or go to Get Fit in person.

Entry fee is $30 but goes up to $35 at packet pickup on Friday.

Shirts will be given to the first 150 people who register.

