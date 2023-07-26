Hot Blooded Run set for Saturday to benefit The Bridge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Hot Blooded Run, benefiting The Bridge, is set for Saturday morning.

Get Fit, a locally owned running store, is hosting the run/walk at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday at their store, located at 1911 S. Georgia St., a press release said.

The event is raising money for The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, and will also have a timed 10K run, 5K run, and a one mile walk/run.

Participants must sign up ahead of the event. To sign up, click here or go to Get Fit in person.

Entry fee is $30 but goes up to $35 at packet pickup on Friday.

Shirts will be given to the first 150 people who register.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.