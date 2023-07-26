The heroic behind-the-scenes work of West Texas A&M athletic trainers

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The upcoming school year is only weeks away, which means that fall sports are right around the corner.

Athletes prepare all summer for their respective sports. They receive help from coaches to further their skills, but there are other people behind the scenes that aid in getting athletes ready for games day, the athletic trainers.

Whether that is taping an ankle before a game, rehabbing a torn ACL for months on end, or tending to postgame bumps and bruises, the sports medicine team is there for these programs every step of the way.

“A lot of times we will get here in the morning... We will do morning treatment sessions, so the athletes that are injured will come in and we will start getting them ready for practice.,” West Texas A&M Director of Sports Medicine Luke Kasper said. “Then they (the athletes) usually go to meetings, and then we will go out to practice, cover practice. Then after practice, the athletes that got injured during practice come in and we evaluate them, figure out what they need. We are usually treating until they have meetings at night or until we are done.”

Game days for the sports medicine team is more intense, their days are even longer.

“This is for football, but we get here about three hours before we start treatment. We go down to the field, set up the tent, we set up the coolers, get the sidelines set up, bring the trunks down, and stock our kits. We do a morning treatment session, athletes will come in that need it. They go to meetings, when they go to meetings we start to set up for tape. Once they are done with meetings, they come back and we are taping as fast and as quick as possible to get the guys ready and then go down to the field and work the game. Then same thing after the game, have guys come in that got injured and figure out what they need. It’s a long day, it’s usually we get here at 6:00 a.m. and we don’t leave here until 11:00 p.m.,” Kasper said.

It is more than just pre and post game aid from these trainers, they are the entirety of the game for those ‘what if’ situations.

The world has seen some of these situations happen this past year where athletic trainers stepped in and saved these athletes lives. In January, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Bills’ athletic trainer’s speedy reaction and treatment were a big factor in saving Hamlin’s life. Then in July, Top 2024 NBA prospect Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a summer practice at the University of Southern California, and with trained professionals around to immediately help the young athlete, James is expected to make a smooth recovery.

“I think that situation really brough it to light of the importance of the just in case. Something bad could happen,” West Texas A&M Assistant Athletic Trainer Jaclyn Wood said. “Unfortunately we are there for sometimes the ‘oh crap’ situations of just in case, but we also get the other stuff, so I think it’s brought it to light.”

“Athletic training started kind of as that coverage for athletic events, that is the primary purpose of our job. All of this stuff that we have is great, we do rehab and tape, and all of that stuff, but really we are there in case something happens,” Kasper said. “You are there for the things that happen right then and there. Trying to make sure that they are okay and what do we need to do to make sure that they are okay.

“It’s been a bigger push since a lot of this stuff has happened to make sure that there is an athletic trainer at every school. Here at WT we are lucky enough, we are a college and we have six athletic trainers, so we have a rather large staff for a Division II, but even a lot of the high schools in the area, they don’t have any athletic trainers. I think it is super important for those places to get athletic trainers there.”

All in all, athletic trainers are truly part of the team. They get to travel and be with these student-athletes at all times. Helping grow these athletes strengths, but also grow relationships.

When asked about a favorite memory at West Texas A&M, both Kasper and Wood said it is seeing these athletes fully recover and come back healthy playing the sport they love.

“Some of my favorite memories are ones that don’t seem that big at the time, but after a kids been hurt. I had a baseball guy come up to me at the end of the season and was like ‘thank you for everything,’ and he starts crying, so I start crying. It’s just those moments that you don’t realize what impact you can make on somebody,” Wood said.

“A lot of my favorite memories just come back to getting athletes back,” Kasper said. “If you go to my house, we have pictures on the walls, pictures on the mantel. I have a couple pictures with athletes with torn ACLs, meniscus, and we have to rehab them back. Their first game, they just get so happy and luckily someone snapped a picture of it. That is the things that you really remember, is when that athlete is coming back, they finally get to the field, they put in all of that hard work, and they are finally ready to go.

“That is the best feeling, seeing the smile on their face when they are about to go back out onto the field.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.