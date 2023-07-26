Discovery Center receives $350,000 donation for ‘Discover Through Time’ exhibit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced a donation from the Paul F. & Virginia J. Engler Foundation to support its new exhibit.

The Paul F. & Virginia J. Engler Foundation has donated $350,000 to help the completion of the Discovery Center’s “Discover Through Time” exhibit.

This exhibit will take visitors through a journey of the region’s past and will show the ecological history of the land.

“Being part of this exhibit has special significance to me. I had the opportunity to attend the initial dedication of the Discovery Center whin it first opened nearly 50 years ago. At the time I never dreamed of one day being part of a major effort to assist in the ‘Discover Through Time’ exhibit. The Discovery Center certainly has met the test of time and we are thankful for being part of the Center’s efforts to provide learning experiences for all ages,” said Paul Engler, Foundation Chairman and President/CEO of the Paul F. & Virginia J. Engler Foundation.

Organizers say with the support of the Paul F. & Virginia J. Engler Foundation, the Discovery Center will be able to finalize the construction of the exhibit and create an educational resource for the community.

“We are immensely grateful to the Paul F. & Virginia J. Foundation for their exceptional generosity and belief in our mission,” said Wendy Taylor, chief executive officer of the Don Harrington Discovery Center. “Their contribution truly displays the importance of providing interactive and informal learning experiences for families and children of all ages to set them up for a life of learning.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.