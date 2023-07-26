Chad Patrick pitches gem; Sod Poodles fall after wacky late-inning swing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles lost to Midland on Tuesday night 7-5 in the series opener.

The biggest positive of the night for Amarillo was the play of Chad Patrick. After a solid outing last time around against Wichita, Patrick followed it up with an even better performance against the Rockhounds.

The Sod Poodles ace went six strong innings, allowing only three hits, striking out five and keeping Midland off the scoreboard. It’s the second scoreless outing of the season for Patrick, with the other coming back on May 27th against San Antonio.

The game held strong at 1-0 until the bottom of the eighth inning.

That’s when things got crazy.

Midland scored seven runs in the inning, three of which came as the result of walking in a run, balking in a run, and hitting a batter all of which came with the bases loaded. Larazo Armenteros contributed a two-RBI ground-rule double in the inning and Max Muncy chipped in with a two-RBI single, giving Midland the 7-1 lead.

The Sod Poodles made a good effort at a comeback in the ninth, with the Rockhounds making a few miscues of their own. With two outs in the inning, Jordan Lawlar sent a routine groundball to short that went through the legs of Max Muncy. Two runs came around to score on the error, and then a balk and a wild pitch from Jorge Juan allowed the Sod Poodles to put two more runs up on the board. That brought the Midland lead down to just two.

Amarillo had a chance with the Ivan Melendez at the plate as the tying run and Seth Beer on third, but Melendez struck out and Midland escaped with a win.

The two teams pick action back up on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Midland.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.