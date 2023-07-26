Who's Hiring?
AC Board of Regents preparing for potential presidential transition

Amarillo College’s Board of Regents is preparing for a potential presidential transition.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s Board of Regents is preparing for a potential presidential transition.

The board conducted a special meeting Tuesday to begin laying the groundwork for a potential transition, a possible plan that includes the appointment of an interim president should the need arise, according to a press release.

School officials say to prevent a potential gap in presidential leadership, the board appointed Denese Skinner, vice president of student affairs, to serve as interim president if necessary. Skinner’s tenure would only happen in the event the board accepts AC President Russell Lowery-Hart’s potential resignation.

“Denese has a proven track record of achievement in higher-education leadership and will provide steady guidance if Russell does indeed separate from the college,” said Anette Carlisle, chair of AC’s Board of Regents. “We appreciate her willingness to step into the role if or when she is needed. She is an outstanding fit to lead AC for an interim period.”

Skinner joined the AC administration in 2017 after 24 years of service in a variety of leadership positions at West Texas A&M University, where on separate occasions she was both the interim president of enrollment management and interim vice president of student affairs, according to a press release.

“I am honored to be asked to serve in this capacity, and I have great confidence that if Russell does take the job in Austin that the outstanding leadership team we have in place will continue to make great things happen here at AC. We all have AC’s best interests at heat and know how to keep our train moving down the track,” said Skinner.

The special meeting was conducted following news of Lowery-Hart being named the sole finalist for chancellorship of the Austin Community College District Monday.

“It is thanks to Russell’s truly transformative leadership that AC is the number one community college in the nation, so it is no wonder he was courted by others,” said Carlisle. “If we do lose him, we will be sad to see him go, but it is incumbent upon our board to prepare for the very real possibility of a presidential vacancy.”

In the nine years as AC’s president, Lowery-Hart has endorsed many initiatives garnering statewide and national acclaim, including the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The college says under his watch, achievements include improving completion rates from 19% in 2014 to 60% in 2022, increasing labor-market outcomes, reaccreditation with zero recommendations, widespread physical renovations and receipt of a $15 million gift from MacKenzie Scott.

“While I cannot predict the future, I will say that it is my greatest honor to lead and love Amarillo College to success,” said Lowery-Hart.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

