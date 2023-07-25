Who's Hiring?
WTAMU tickets still available for Hall of Champions ceremony

WTAMU tickets still available for Hall of Champions ceremony
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes will be inducting a new group of former athletes into the Hall of Champions this September.

Seven members make up the star-studded Class of 2023.

Keithon Flemming & Victor McGee (Football)

David Chavlovich & Hector Rodriguez (Men’s Basketball)

Joni Unruh (Women’s Basketball)

Lacey Taylor (Softball)

Rellie Kaputin (Women’s Track & Field)

Two current assistant coaches of the teams they previously resided on at West Texas A&M (Chavlovich & Taylor) highlight the class.

Taylor helped lead the Lady Buffs softball team to a Division II World Series in 2014. She already has her #23 jersey honored over at Schaeffer Park.

An All-American during her time with the program, she finished her college career with 30 home runs and 173 RBI.

Chavlovich became the all-time leading scorer for a single season in school history and became the first player in the history of Buffs basketball to finish with over 2,000 career points.

Tickets are still on sale for the ceremony at GoBuffsGo.com.

