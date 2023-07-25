WTAMU to receive $6 million to continue research on food animal production

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will receive $6 million over the next two years to continue research at the Center for Advancing Food Animal Production in the Panhandle.

WT says not only do the funds aid future students, but also will provide funding for research to ensure a steady and affordable supply of food products for consumers.

University President Dr. Walter Wendler says the college plays an essential role in this goal.

“We’ll increase the efficiencies and the production capabilities of the food industry and out ag school is at the center of that,” said Dr. Wendler.

He says he expects WT to prepare and power the Panhandle for the future.

The university says the $6 million gift will help propel the college and effectively help produce safe and more affordable food for the public.

“We’ve got to find ways to expand production and do it in a way that is not necessarily more cattle, but maybe it’s less cattle with higher quality product. Maybe not more acreage for crops, but more crops on a stock,” said Associate Dean and Department Head for Agricultural Sciences for WTAMU, Dr. Lance Keith.

Dr. Keith says the goal is simple — to find inventive and safe ways to feed to the growing population.

“It’s not just for today, but it’s for the year 2050 to help feed the nine billion people that are gonna be walking the planet,” said Dr. Keith.

The dean for Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Dr. Kevin Pond, says he’s hopeful that their resources combined with the funds and location they are in will have major impacts.

“We have a modern meat lab that is the best in the country on a university campus, so a lot of students can be trained on the up-to-date equipment and modern technology and food safety aspects,” said Dr. Pond.

WT says it is a gift that’s propelling the Panhandle into the future.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.