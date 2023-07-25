Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wolfforth man sentenced for killing 54-year-old with samurai sword

19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott
19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott(Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Ethan Isaiah Scott, 22, of Wolfforth was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Scott was initially indicted for murder by a Lubbock County Grand Jury in January of 2021.

According to the court, Scott stabbed 54-year-old Eddie Pair, of Lubbock, with what’s been described as a samurai sword during an argument at the Lubbock Square Apartments back in 2020.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 officers were called to the Apartments for a civil disturbance. Police say Pair and Scott, who was 19-years-old at the time, got into a dispute over damaged property.

According to a warrant, witnesses on scene heard the two arguing and went outside where they Pair bleeding on the ground.

According to the warrant, Police say they were arguing inside the apartment when Pair tried to walk away. As Pair walked to the door, Scott stabbed Pair in the back.

Pair was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
Clovis police have arrested a man after they say they found an estimated $270,000 worth of meth...
Clovis police arrest 1 for $270,000 meth bust
The fourth largest college in Texas announced today Amarillo College’s President Russell...
AC President named lone finalist for Austin Community College

Latest News

Donald Thatcher (Credit: Gray County, Texas Mugshots)
Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park
Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Texas Roadhouse will be hosting the 15th annual “Tip-A-Cop” event with local police to raise...
Texas Roadhouse hosting 15th annual ‘Tip-A-Cop’ to benefit Special Olympics Texas Thursday