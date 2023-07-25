Toasty Tuesday

Unfortunately, the outlook hasn’t changed much from Monday. Expect high heat today, with highs at 100°+ for much of the region, prompting more widespread Heat Advisories. Winds will be stout of the south southwest this afternoon, giving us a familiar blow dryer effect, however, with drier conditions, it won’t feel so muggy outside. We’ll stay in the 100° range through Thursday, then temps will drop into the 90°s by Friday, with small chances for rain.

