Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall

Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.(Chester Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny deer named Paolo was recently born at Chester Zoo in England.

The rare southern Pudu fawn weighed only 2 pounds at birth and stood a little more than 6 inches tall.

He’s only expected to grow another foot in total. Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.

Paolo is part of a conservation breeding program to protect the near-threatened species.

According to the zoo, the population of these tiny deer in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina has declined due to the loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
Clovis police have arrested a man after they say they found an estimated $270,000 worth of meth...
Clovis police arrest 1 for $270,000 meth bust
The fourth largest college in Texas announced today Amarillo College’s President Russell...
AC President named lone finalist for Austin Community College

Latest News

FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
LNL: UPS, Teamsters reach deal to avert strike
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice