Texas Roadhouse hosting 15th annual ‘Tip-A-Cop’ to benefit Special Olympics Texas Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Roadhouse will be hosting the 15th annual “Tip-A-Cop” event with local police to raise money for Special Olympics Texas.

On Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., officers will help serve guests and collect donations at Texas Roadhouse, 2805 W. I-40.

The fundraiser is part of a state-wide effort with dozens of other Texas Roadhouse locations holding fundraisers the same week.

Over the past 14 years, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1,746,600 at this event for the Special Olympics, according to a press release.

Organizers say 100% of all donations will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.

